Indore continues to top Swachh Survekshan among cities having ten lakh plus population

Madhya Pradesh Capital Bhopal got the second and Surat in Gujarat third spot in first Quarter. In the second quarter, Rajkot in Gujarat was at the nd spot while Navi Mumbai at third.

In one lakh to 10 lakh population category, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand got the 1st spot in both quarters. New Delhi Municipal Council and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh got the second and third spot in the first quarter in this category. Chandrapur in Maharashtra and Khargone got the second and third spot in Quarter 2 in one to ten lakh population category.

The Minister also rolled out Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth annual urban cleanliness survey. It will be conducted from 4th to 31st of next month.

Reacting to these results, Indore Mayor Malini Gaur said in a tweet that the real test is coming and they will try their best to get the t position like last three years. Significantly, Indore has remained the first place in the cleanliness survey for the last three years.