Indo-Nepal relations nurtured by cultural, people-to-people ties: Nepalese foreign minister

Addressing a programme on 72nd Anniversary celebrations of Nepal Council of World Affairs (NCWA) in Kathmandu last evening, he said these relations are nurtured by extensive people to people contacts and socio-cultural bonds shared by the two countries for centuries.

Gyawali said the exchange of visits by the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India in April and May 2018 has contributed to further enhance mutual trust and consolidate bilateral relations. Gyawali said these high level visits have provided major push for the implementation of ongoing development projects. Some of the flagship projects, such as, Motihari-Amlekhgunj Petroleum Pipeline and Integrated Check Posts in Birgunj and Biratnagar have been completed.

Similarly, reconstruction of over 45,000 housing units in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts under the assistance of India have been completed and they were handed over to the residents last month. Construction of remaining housing units is undergoing.

Gyawali also said construction of Jay Nagar-Kurtha section of the rail project has been completed. This will ultimately link Bardibas with Jaynagar upon completion of another 34 Km section of the rail line. Detailed project report of Birgunj-Kathmandu electric railway is being prepared this year. He also said Arun III hydro-electricity project under Indian investment is progressing well after the foundation stone of the project was jointly laid by the two Prime Ministers. More projects enhancing production, trade and connectivity are in focus for the future, he added.

Gyawali said India and Nepal are committed to take forward cooperation and partnership on the basis of equality, mutual trust, respect and mutual benefit. He said the leaders on both sides have displayed clear vision, commitment and required political will to take the relationship to a higher plane of trust, cooperation and friendship.