Indo-China military relations improving due to efforts of PM Modi: China’s Defence Ministry

Addressing the media in Beijing on Thursday, Defence spokesperson said two countries maintain strategic dialogues and conduct practical cooperation and have also strengthened their exchanges along their borders.

As the year 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and India, the two militaries have plans to conduct various exchanges and celebration activities.

China is willing to work with the Indian side to follow the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and President Xi for development of military-to-military relationship along the right track and make more contributions to the growth of the bilateral relations.