Indira IVF’s 101st centre in a historical site, holds immense significance : Dr CP Joshi

Udaipur : India’s largest fertility treatments chain, Indira IVF, opened its 101st hospital through a virtual event today. Setting course for the next 100 centres, the centre in Gaya, Bihar was inaugurated by Hon. Dr CP Joshi, Speaker of Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Rajasthan who had also commenced the first Indira IVF centre in Udaipur in 2011. The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Hon. Dr Raghu Sharma, Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan.

In India, there is a dearth of skilled professionals who can perform IVF treatments. A report by Ernst & Young estimates that there is one embryologist per 34,375 infertile couples in India. To plug this gap, Indira Fertility Academy was started wherein professionals are further trained with the help of standard operating procedures and stimulators. This ensures that all doctors at Indira IVF are equally trained to deliver successful procedures.Indira IVF has helped more than 85,000 couples conceive in the past decade. Crested by its state-of-the-art technology and driven by a slew of medical experts and IVF specialists, the organisation has notched exceptional success rates for its procedures.

Starting off the event, Dr Ajay Murdia – Chairman &Founder, Indira IVF said, “When we started our journey in 2011, we had four pillars in mind– affordability, awareness, accessibility, and assurance.When we saw the number of couples who would come to us for help at Udaipur, we had made it our mission to reach every city in India and increase people’s understanding about fertility treatments. It has been our humble effort to decrease the overall cost of IVF to 1.5-2 lakh per cycle. With our technology, we have been able to achieve success rates comparable to international standards.”

Speaking on technology preparedness and vision for Indira IVF, Dr Kshitiz Murdia – CEO & Co-Founder, Indira IVF said, “Most medical or healthcare treatments tend to give importance to the experience of the practitioner. At our organisation, we are determined to look at it from a medical science perspective by training doctors in order to provide quality treatment across the country. Keeping this in mind, we started the Indira Fertility Academy so we have a uniformly trained work force. Adoption of technology in healthcare such as that of artificial intelligence has also helped us bring standardised treatment to our patients.”

Addressing the event, Hon Dr Raghu Sharma – Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan said, “Infertility is a condition that brings about a sense of frustration to couples, especially in a society that gives immense importance to having children. The tireless manner in which Indira IVF has worked towards providing affordable treatment to the common person and making them aware about medical treatment in the last decade is immensely commendable. Indira IVF truly has revolutionised the infertility treatment space and bolstered the healthcare infrastructure in Rajasthan. We extend our full support to the organisation for its growth in the future.”

Inaugurating the centre, Hon. Dr CP Joshi – Speaker of Assembly, Vidhan Sabha Rajasthan said, “I would like to congratulate the Indira IVF family for inaugurating the 101st centre in India. Gaya is a holy and historical site and the commencement of this centre holds immense significance. I commend the technological prowess that the organisation has brought to the foray, and the manner in which a change has been brought about regarding infertility in the nooks of Rajasthan as well as the rest of the country.”

Concluding the event, Mr Nitiz Murdia said, “We are extremely grateful for everyone who has been with us over the last decade. The journey from one centre to 101 has not been easy. This milestone has been made possible with the unwavering support of our doctors, embryologists, staff members, and well-wishers who have been with us every step of the way. We started with the grit to provide the joy of parenthood and have been able to aid 85,000 successful IVF pregnancies till date. We are resolute in our aim to grow further and take our cause around the world. We only go onwards and upwards from here.”

Armed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Indira IVF handholds countless couples helping them navigate the often-complicated journey of infertility and ultimately realise their dream of starting a family altogether. Simultaneously, it also provides counselling and offers facilities for egg and sperm freezing, a boon for several young men and women who choose to delay family planning until they are in their early forties.

