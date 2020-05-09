Indira Gandhi Cultural centre celebrates Rabindra Jayanti in Dhaka

The IGCC organised a Webinar on the philosophy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in which eminent academic personalities and scholars of Tagore took part.

President of Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gave the key note address during the webinar. Dr Sahasrabudhhe remarked that Tagore was confident about the power of the east.

Tagore scholar Dr. Fakhrul Alam said that in this time of crisis, Tagore’s words come as a ray of hope to the humanity. Vice Chancellor, Visva Bharati University Professor Dr. Vidyut Chakrabarty, Professor Bishwajit Ghosh, Vice Chancellor, Rabindra University Bangladesh and academic Dr. Radha Chakravarty also spoke in the webinar.

High Commissioner of India Riva Ganguly Das gave the welcome remarks for the webinar.

A number of celebrated documentaries on the life of Rabindranath Tagore produced by the Ministry of External Affairs were also shown.

Renowned singers from Bangladesh performed songs to pay tribute to Rabindra Nath Tagore on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti.

The songs and webinar can be watched on the Facebook page of the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), Dhaka on the link- www.facebook.com/IndiraGandhiCulturalCentre/