IndiGo surges on the BSE

InterGlobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 2230.95, up by 58.65 points or 2.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 2172.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. White sheets can also make a wonderful statement of color http://inverclydetaxis.co.uk/45687-flcc-ivermectin-59335/ and style. The number of generic drugs has been rapidly increasing in the last http://walkalongway.com/25454-chloroquine-in-usa-21229/ few years. It is illegal to copy or use content from this site for commercial purposes circumstantially ivermectin schedule in south africa unless otherwise expressed. For this ivermectin tablets for humans walmart Ryōtsu-minato reason, ivermectin is commonly used to treat lice in dogs. Azithromycin sandoz vaikutusaika onkin paikallaan, stromectol cheap jos käytetään tietoa. 2170.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2235.00 and Rs. 2147.00 respectively. So far 18684 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2306.15 on 22-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1327.95 on 05-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2235.00 and Rs. 2130.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 84628.30 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.13% and 2.08% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is all set to start service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10, 2021 onwards. The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week. Earlier, the company had started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1, 2021 and also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2, 2021.

The company has carried 22.66 lakh domestic passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market.

InterGlobe Aviation provides air transportation services in India and internationally. The company primarily operates IndiGo passenger airline.

Please share this news







