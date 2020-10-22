Indigenously built ASW Corvette 'Kavaratti' Commissioned at Visakhapatnam | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Touted as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette, Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organization, Directorate of Naval Design(DND) and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata and portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenization, thus, accentuating our national objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat.



The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. With the induction of Kavaratti into its fold, the Indian Navy’s preparedness will be enhanced.



Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette.



