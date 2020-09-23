India’s war against COVID continues; testing capacity surges to over 12 lakh daily tests

India has the highest recovered cases in the world. It contributes 19.5% to the global recoveries as India records more recoveries than the new cases, many States/UTs follow the suit17 States/UTs have more new recoveries than new cases.

75% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States/UTs, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Haryana. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 20,000 new cases of recovered patients. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries.

Vaccine Innovator, Bharat Biotech today announced, a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for a novel chimp-adenovirus, single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19. Bharat Biotech owns the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except USA, Japan and Europe. Phase I trials will take place in Saint Louis University’s Vaccine & Treatment Evaluation Unit, Bharat Biotech, upon obtaining the required regulatory approval, it will also pursue further stages of clinical trials in India and undertake large scale manufacture of the vaccine at its GMP facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. This intranasal vaccine candidate has shown unprecedented levels of protection in mice studies; the technology and data having been recently published in the prestigious scientific journal Cell and in an editorial in Nature.