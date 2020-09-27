India’s steady trend of Very High Recoveries continues

With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every single day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of recoveries continues.

India has recorded 93,420 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries are 48,49,584.

With the increase in daily recoveries, the Recovery Rate has also sustained its upward trend. It currently is positioned at 82.14% today.

India has maintained its top global ranking in total recoveries with such high successive single day record numbers.

As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between Recovered Cases and the Active Cases is continuously widening.

The Recoveries are more than 5 times Active Cases.

The recovered cases (48,49,584) exceed the active cases (9,60,969) by nearly 39 lakh (38,88,615).

This has also ensured that the active caseload accounts for merely 16.28% of the total positive cases. This has sustained on its steady declining path.

Following the national lead, 24 States/UTs are also reporting higher number of new recoveries than the new cases.

10 States/UTs account for nearly 73% of the New Recovered cases.

Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,592 new recoveries.

These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of TEST TRACK TREAT with a sharp focus on ‘Chase the Virus” approach. States/UTs have effectively identified positive cases at an early stage through high & aggressive levels of countrywide testing. This has been supplemented with prompt surveillance & tracking to identify the contacts to curb spread of the infection.

The Centre has issued Standard of Care protocol to ensure uniform and high quality medical care for those in home/facility isolation and hospitals. These have been upgraded periodically drawing from the emerging global and national evidences. The Union Government is supporting the efforts of the States/UTs through technical, financial, material and other resources.