India’s role in Indo-Pacific region critical in the years ahead, says Australian PM

He also expressed gratitude for the way Australia has taken care of the Indian community and students during the pandemic.



In his address, the Australian Prime Minister thanked PM Modi for his leadership and for playing a constructive role during the pandemic.

He said Australia is committed to an open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and India’s role in the region will be critical in the years ahead.

He added that the maritime relationship between India and Australia is the platform for so many other things between both the countries.

Morrison commended India on its leadership on taking Chair of WHO’s executive board.

He said this is a very important time to be chairing that board and exuded confidence that India’s leadership will be critical in dealing with difficult problems globally particularly in the health area.