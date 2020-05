A special flight carrying Indian nationals from London, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

Another flight From Muscat to Cochin landed with 177 Passengers & 4 Infants while flight from Kuala Lumpur with 177 Passengers & 1 Infant landed in Trichy last night.

Air India Flight From Kuwait To Hyderabad also Landed with 160 Passengers.