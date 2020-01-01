India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat takes charge 

General Bipin Rawat, who was appointed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, took charge of the newly created department of military affairs on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat received guard of honour at the South Block in New Delhi.

Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy Chief Karambir Singh and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space will come under the command of the C.D.S, who will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

The 62-year-old General Rawat will continue in the post for three years or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier. General Rawat demitted office as the Chief of Army staff on Tuesday. He paid tributes to the martyrs and received a farewell guard of honour.

Addressing the mediapersons, CDS General Bipin Rawat said that primary role of CDS would be to infuse synergy and coordination among the three forces. he asserted CDS will remain neutral between three forces. He added that all the three services will work as a team. He said need of the hour is to enhance integration and do better resource management.

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the first CDS General Bipin Rawat. In a series of tweet messages PM lauded the service of General Bipin Rawat.

PM said: I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.

As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development.

On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians.

Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.