Tuesday , May 5 2020
Home / HEADLINES / India’s fight against COVID-19 has been exemplary: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today
India’s fight against COVID-19 has been exemplary: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

India’s fight against COVID-19 has been exemplary: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

He added, this has been acknowledged by every Indian and people all across the globe, including WHO.

In an interview to a private news channel, Dr Vardhan reiterated that there is no evidence of  community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

The minister said that the measures taken by the government, have saved the country from Stage -3 transmission.

On testing capacity, the Minister said, ten lakhs tests  have been conducted and the government is doing it in a very judicious manner.

He said, the government  has planned to test one lakh samples per day. He said, there are 130 hotspots districts  in the country.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved