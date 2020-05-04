India’s fight against COVID-19 has been exemplary: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

He added, this has been acknowledged by every Indian and people all across the globe, including WHO.

In an interview to a private news channel, Dr Vardhan reiterated that there is no evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

The minister said that the measures taken by the government, have saved the country from Stage -3 transmission.

On testing capacity, the Minister said, ten lakhs tests have been conducted and the government is doing it in a very judicious manner.

He said, the government has planned to test one lakh samples per day. He said, there are 130 hotspots districts in the country.