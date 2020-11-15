India’s diplomatic outreach at Diwali celebrations at Indian Mission in Beijing

Ambassador Vikram Misri hosted over hundred members from the diplomatic community, heads of multilateral institutions and foreign media to celebrate the Festival of Lights, Diwali.

Around three dozen Heads of the Missions based in Beijing attended the colorful event which became a great occasion for India’s diplomatic outreach with India’s soft power at display.

Mr. Misri highlighted the global outreach of Diwali, including Ramayana, the main epic related to Diwali which has multiple variants in India’s ASEAN neighborhood also.

The festival is celebrated in different parts of the world, especially in South and South-East Asian countries.

In India, it is celebrated by people of various faiths and religions and it acquires different colors and forms spanning across the length and breadth of the country.

Scintillating performances by Chinese and Indian artists showcasing classical and folk-dance forms of India kept the audience spellbound.

Besides a cultural program, a fireworks display was the highlight of the event.

Diplomats from different countries also showed keen interest in Indian Mehndi art.

The event culminated with a dinner with a wide variety of Indian delicacies.

Report by: Anshuman Mishra/Beijing