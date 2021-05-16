India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18 Crore

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.
A total of 18,04,57,579 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,27,650 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,22,040 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,43,65,871 FLWs (1stdose), 81,49,613 FLWs (2nddose), 42,58,756 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,68,05,772 (1stdose) and 87,56,313 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,43,17,646 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,75,53,918 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|96,27,650
|2nd Dose
|66,22,040
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,43,65,871
|2nd Dose
|81,49,613
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|42,58,756
|Age Group 45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,68,05,772
|2nd Dose
|87,56,313
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|5,43,17,646
|2nd Dose
|1,75,53,918
|Total
|18,04,57,579
Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.
3,28,216 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 42,58,756 across 32 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.