India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90% | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Over 70 lakh 78 thousand patients have recovered from this highly infectious disease in the country so far. The active caseload of the country has also fallen below 8.5 per cent. The total positive cases in the country today stands at six lakh 68 thousand 154 which comprises merely 8.49 per cent of the total reported cases.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of decreasing active cases continues. The recovered cases are nearly 10.6 times more than the active cases. Nearly 62 thousand patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases reported in the same time span stood at around 50 thousand.

The Health Ministry said that enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by all the States and Union Territories and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries in the country. It said, this has also led to a commensurate dip in the fatality rate which stands at 1.51 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, nearly 11 lakh 41 thousand COVID samples were tested in the country. With this the cumulative testing figure has further risen to over 10 crore 25 lakhs.

The Health Ministry has said India has come a long way from just one COVID testing lab in January this year to around 2003 such labs today.