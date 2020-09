India fighting a decisive battle against Covid 19 as recovery rate reaches 81.74%.

With its focused strategies and effective, coordinated and proactive measures, India is reporting steep increase in recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 9, 70,116.

81,177 recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of recoveries are 47,56, 164. The Recovery Rate is 81.74 % today.