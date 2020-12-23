India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 95.69 %

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached to 95.69 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 26 thousand COVID patients have recovered.

Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 96.63 lakh.

The actual caseload currently comprises only 2.86 per cent of the total positive cases.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is around 2.89 lakh.

During the past 24 hours, 23,950 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over one crore 99 thousand.

The Ministry said, that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.45 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

During the last 24 hours, 333 deaths were reported taking the toll to 1,46,444.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 10.98 lakh tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 16.42 crore.

