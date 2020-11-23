India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 93.68%

With recovery of more than 85 lakh people so far, the national recovery rate has improved to 93.68 per cent. With overall recovery of nearly 85.62 lakh patients, the recovered cases in the country stand at nearly 20 times the number of active cases.

Over 41 thousand patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases reported in the same time span stood at nearly 44 thousand. The active caseload of the country has also fallen below 5 per cent. The total active cases in the country ton Monday stand at 4,43,486 which comprise merely 4.85 per cent of the total reported cases.

The Health Ministry has informed that 26 States and Union Territory in the country have reported less than even 20 thousand active cases.

It said that enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States and Union Territories and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries in the country.

The Health Ministry has said that this has also led to a commensurate dip in the fatality rate which stands at 1.46 per cent. It informed that 511 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.