India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 93.58 %

More than 83 lakh 83 thousand people have recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 48 thousand 493 recoveries have been reported across the country. The active cases currently comprise only 4.95 per cent of the total positive cases and the total number of active cases in the country is four lakh 43 thousand 303.



The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday said, a total of 45 thousand 576 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hour. In one day, 585 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to one lakh 31 thousand 578. The case fatality rate stood at 1.47 per cent in the country which is one of the lowest globally.



Within 24 hours, maximum numbers of recoveries have been reported in Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. In terms of number of people recovered from coronavirus, Maharashtra stands at top position followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In the past 24 hours, maximum numbers of deaths have been reported in Delhi followed by Maharashtra.



Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said various laboratories in the country have conducted 10 lakh 28 thousand 203 tests of corona virus samples in the last 24 hours. More than 12 crore 85 lakh tests have been conducted in the country so far.

