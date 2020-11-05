India’s COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 92%

The national recovery rate has reached 92.09 per cent. With overall recovery of nearly 76 lakh 56 thousand patients, the recovered cases in the country stand at over 14 times the number of active cases. Over 53 thousand patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases reported in the same time span stood at nearly 46 thousand.

The active caseload of the country has also fallen below 6.5 per cent. The total positive cases in the country today stands at five lakh 33 thousand 787 which comprises merely 6.42 per cent of the total reported cases.

Health Ministry said that enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States and Union Territories and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries in the country. It said, this has also led to a commensurate dip in the fatality rate which stands at 1.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country has crossed another milestone in terms of COVID testing. With nearly 12 lakh 10 thousand COVID samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing figure has reached at 11 crore 30 lakh mark.