India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 91.34% | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

More than 59 thousand COVID patients have recovered during the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 74 lakh 32 thousand.

The Actual caseload currently comprises only 7.16 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is five lakh 82 thousand.

During the past 24 hours, 48 thousand 268 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 81 lakh 37 thousand. The Ministry said that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 551 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 21 thousand 641.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11 lakh 64 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached ten crore 77 lakh.