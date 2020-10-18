India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 88% | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Government said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 65 lakh 97 thousand. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is seven lakh 83 thousand and the Case Fatality Rate is at 1.52 per cent, which is one of the lowest, globally.

The constantly increasing recoveries ensured that the actual caseload of the country is considerably reduced and currently comprises only 10.45 per cent of the total positive cases.

In the last 24 hours, more than 72 thousand COVID patients have recovered and 61 thousand 871 new cases have been reported. The total number of positive cases in the country is over 74 lakhs.

The Ministry said, effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded T3 strategy, Test-Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 33 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 14 thousand 31.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than nine lakh 70 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached nine crore 42 lakh.