India’s COVID-19 recoveries cross historic peak of 1.5 million

Better ambulance services, focus on Standard of Care and use of non-invasive oxygen have given the desired results.

With the highest ever single day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours, the Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has scaled another high of almost 70%.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases has reduced and currently comprises only 28.66% of the total positive cases.

India has posted more than 9 lakh recoveries than the active cases (6,34,945).

The coordinated efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing Case Fatality Rate. It is 2%, as on date, and steadily declining. Early identification of cases has also led to steeply falling percentage active cases.