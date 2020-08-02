India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) lowest at 2.15% since 1st Lockdown

India continues to maintain the record of registering and maintaining the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate at the global platform. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.15% today and it is lowest since the 1st Lockdown started. It has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June.

This is a testimony to the focused, coordinated, pre-emptive, graded and evolving “Test Track Treat” strategy and efforts of the Centre along with the State/UT governments. Emphasis on early detection through aggressive testing and effective clinical management of the hospitalized cases have resulted in the continuously falling Case Fatality Rate indicating that India has been able to successfully contain the fatality rate of COVID-19.

Along with the CFR been kept a low rate, the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care approach have resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries/day.

The total number of recovered cases is nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients.

With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 5,29,271. Active cases (5,65,103) are under medical supervision.

The 3-tier hospital infrastrucutre with seamless patient management has ensured prompt triaging and treatment. As on today, there are 1488 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 2,49,358 isolation beds, 31,639 ICU beds and 1,09,119 oxygen supported beds, 16,678 ventilators. 3231 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 2,07,239 Isolation beds, 18,613 ICU beds and 74,130 oxygen supported beds and 6,668 ventilators have also been operationalised. Moreover, 10,755 COVID Care Centres with 10,02,681 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 273.85 lakh N95 masks and 121.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 1083.77 lakh HCQ tablets to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.