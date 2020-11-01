India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) falls below 1.5% | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

India has witnessed a significant success in its collective fight against the global pandemic. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen below 1.5%. On a progressive decline, the CFR is 1.49% today. India’s deaths per million is also at a very low level of 88 deaths per million.

The Centre-led strategy of TEST TRACE TRACK TREAT has focused on effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on comprehensive Standard of Care approach which includes use of anti coagulants and non-invasive oxygen. The effective implementation by the State/UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of the hospitalized cases. These have ensured that India’s COVID mortality is kept low and within manageable numbers.

India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. 551 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in the country. There is a steady and consistent decline in the number of daily deaths.

As part of the COVID management and response policy, a unique initiative is to build the capacities of the ICU doctors in clinical management of critical patients towards reducing the fatality, e-ICU has been started by AIIMS, New Delhi. Twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, tele/video -consultation sessions are held by knowledge and domain experts for the doctors manning ICUs in the State hospitals. These sessions started from 8th July 2020.

As a result, there are 23 States and UTs with CFR lower than the national average.

65% of the total deaths are recorded only in 5 States. Maharashtra contributes maximum with more than 36% to the total deaths.

10 States/UTs account for 85% of total deaths.

6 States/UTs register cumulative deaths below 100 whereas 8 States/UTs register deaths below 1000.

16 States/UTs have recorded deaths below 10,000.

59,454 new recoveries were added in last 24 hour whereas new recovered cases were 48,268. With this, the total number of recoveries has crossed 74 Lakh (7,432,829). Higher number of single day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 91.34%.

India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise merely 7.16% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 5,82,649. Active cases are below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day.

79% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Karnataka and Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries with more than 8,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 7,000 cases.

48,268 new confirmed cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

78% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Maharashtra have added the maximum to the new confirmed cases with more than 6,000 cases each followed by Delhi with more than 5,000 cases.

551 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 83% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (127 deaths).