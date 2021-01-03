Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / India’s Active Caseload slumps to 2.50 lakh; comprises 2.43% of Total Cases

The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of active cases. India’s Active Caseload dropped down to 2.50 lakh which presently stands at 2,50,183 today.

India’s active caseload comprises merely 2.43% of the total cases, now under 2.5%.

While 19,079 persons in India were found to be COVID positive, 22,926 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 4,071 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute 62% of total active cases.

India has recorded one of the lowest new cases per million population in the last 7 days (101). Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, USA and UK have much higher cases per million population reported in the last 7 days.

India’s cumulative recoveries are inching closer to 1 crore. The cumulative recovered cases have surpassed  99 lakh (99,06,387).

The Recovery Rate has improved to 96.12% today The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 96,56,204.

78.64% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala leads with 5,111 persons recovering from COVID while Maharashtra recorded 4,279 recoveries. West Bengal registered another 1,496 daily recoveries.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 80.56% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 4,991 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered another 3,524 new cases yesterday while West Bengal recorded 1,153 new cases.

224 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours. 75.45% of them are from Ten States/UTs.

26.33% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 59 deaths. West Bengal also saw a fatality count of 26 while Kerala reported 23 new deaths.

