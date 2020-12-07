India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 4.03 Lakh after 138 days

India’s total Active Caseload has significantly fallen to 4.03 lakh (4,03,248) today. This is the lowest after 138 days. The total active cases were 4,02,529 on 21st July, 2020.

Continuing with the trend of the last nine days, India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload which presently consists of just 4.18% of the Total Positive Cases.

While 36,011 persons in India were found to be infected with COVID, 41,970 new recoveries were registered during the same period. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,441 in the Total Active cases.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 186. It is one of the lowest in the world.

The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 94.37% today.

The total recovered cases have crossed 91 lakh (91,00,792). The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing is nearing 87 lakh (86,97,544) today.

76.6% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,834 newly recovered cases. Kerala follows closely with 5,820 new recoveries. Delhi registered 4,916 new recoveries.

75.70% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,848. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,922 new cases. Delhi recorded 3,419 new cases.

482 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 79.05% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 77 and 49 daily deaths, respectively.

The daily registered deaths per million population during the past week when compared globally demonstrate that India has one of the lowest at 3 deaths/million population.

