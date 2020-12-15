India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 3.52Lakhs; lowest in 149 days

India’s active cases today stand at 3,52,586.The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 3.57%. This is lowest after 149 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18thJuly, 2020

The daily recoveries exceeding new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. A net decline of 3,960 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

27,071 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours whereas 30,695 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily recoveries are exceeding the new cases from last 17 days.

The total recovered cases are nearing 94 lakhs (9,388,159) which translates to a Recovery Rate of 94.98%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 9,035,573.

75.58% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,258 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,083 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded another 2,994 daily recoveries.

75.82% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 4,698in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,717 new cases whileWest Bengal reported 2,580 new cases yesterday.

Ten States/UTs account for79.46%of the336 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

20.83% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 70 deaths.West Bengal and Delhi follow with 47and 33new deaths, respectively.

Please share this news







