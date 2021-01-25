Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 1.84 Lakhs

India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 1.84 Lakhs

In a testament to the successful TEST-TRACK-TREAT-TEST-TECHNOLOGY strategy, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases and consequential decline in the active cases.

India’s active cases today stand at 1,84,408. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.73%.

With 15,948 recovered cases in the last 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75% of the total active cases in the country.

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-24 at 10.06.45 AM.jpeg

The figure below shows the change in the number of active cases for top 10 States/UTs in the last month.

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-24 at 10.17.14 AM.jpeg

As on 24th January, 2021, till 8 AM, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccination.

In the last 24 hours, close to 2 lakhs (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 1,998
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,47,030
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6,511
4 Assam 13,881
5 Bihar 76,125
6 Chandigarh 1,502
7 Chhattisgarh 28,732
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345
9 Daman & Diu 283
10 Delhi 25,811
11 Goa 1,561
12 Gujarat 78,466
13 Haryana 71,297
14 Himachal Pradesh 13,544
15 Jammu & Kashmir 11,647
16 Jharkhand 14,806
17 Karnataka 1,88,971
18 Kerala 53,529
19 Ladakh 558
20 Lakshadweep 633
21 Madhya Pradesh 38,278
22 Maharashtra 99,885
23 Manipur 2,319
24 Meghalaya 2,236
25 Mizoram 3,979
26 Nagaland 3,443
27 Odisha 1,52,371
28 Puducherry 1,478
29 Punjab 30,319
30 Rajasthan 67,270
31 Sikkim 960
32 Tamil Nadu 59,226
33 Telangana 1,10,031
34 Tripura 14,252
35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761
36 Uttarakhand 10,514
37 West Bengal 84,505
38 Miscellaneous 40,144
Total 15,82,201

 

India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses. This count is higher for countries like USA and the UK. The UK took 18 days whereas USA took 10 days to reach the 1 million mark.

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-24 at 10.03.45 AM.jpeg

The total recovered cases stand at 10,316,786 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.83% which is continuously expanding.

84.30% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,283 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,694 new recoveries.

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-24 at 10.02.29 AM.jpeg

14,849 new COVID19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

80.67% of the new cases are concentrated in six States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,960 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 2,697 new cases while Karnataka registered 902 new cases yesterday.

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-24 at 9.59.29 AM.jpeg

Seven States/UTs account for 79.35% of the 155 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 56 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 23 and 10 new deaths, respectively.

