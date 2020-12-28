India’s Active Caseload continues to decline, stands at 2.77 lakh today

The ongoing trend of contraction of India’s total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,77,301 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.72%.

A net decline of 1,389 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours.

Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since more than a month now. In the last 24 hours, 20,021 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 21,131 new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the Active Caseload.

Total Recoveries are nearing 98 lakhs (97,82,669). The Recovery Rate has also increased to 95.83%. The gap between recoveries and active cases is consistently widening and has crossed 95 lakh (95,05,368) today.

When compared globally, India’s Cases per million population is amongst the lowest in the world (7,397). The Global average is 10,149. Countries such as Russia, UK, Italy, Brazil, France and USA have much higher cases per million population.

72.99% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 3,463 newly recovered cases. 2,124 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 1,740 inWest Bengal.

79.61% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,905. It is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,314 and 1,435 new cases, respectively.

279 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 80.29% of daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (66).West Bengal and Kerala follow with 29 and 25 daily deaths, respectively.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Deaths per million population in India (107) are amongst the lowest in the world. The global average is 224.

