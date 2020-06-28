Indian Railways to grant full refund of tickets booked for journeys scheduled between 1st July to 12 Aug

Earlier, Railways had canceled all the regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services up to 12th August this year.

The Ministry said, the services of existing trains will not be affected due to this decision of Railways and the operation of all the 115 pairs of special trains which have started after the lockdown, will continue.



The Ministry of Railways in a statement said that the services of regular time-tabled passenger trains had been suspended due to the imposition of lockdown and later the booking of tickets for these trains was also not allowed from 14th of April.

But on account of the 120 day advance booking facility, tickets were booked for undertaking journeys till 12th of August.

Earlier Railways had granted full refund of the tickets booked for these regular time-tabled trains for journeys till 30th of this month.

The Ministry said, now full refund will be given for the journey to be commenced from 1st of July to 12th of August.

The Ministry said, it may take a decision to introduce some more special trains after assessing the situation.