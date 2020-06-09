Indian Railways to continue to give Shramik Special Trains to States as demanded

Indian Railways has informed the State governments that it shall continue to provide Shramik Special Train within 24 hours after the demand is received from the States. Railway Ministry has requested State Governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special Trains and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined.

Chairman Railway Board wrote letters to the States on 29th May and 3rd June on the subject and emphasised that “Indian Railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains immediately within 24 hours of the request”. Today also a letter has been sent to Chief Secretaries of the States emphasizing the same.

Indian Railways has also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirement given in future also. It will also meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections given, at a short notice.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, in its order dated 28th May 2020, has also issued directions for return of willing migrant workers to their native places. Indian railways is taking all necessary steps for further compliance of the order.