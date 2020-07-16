Indian Railways to be fully electrified in next 3.5 years: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal today addressed through video-conferencing an event organized by CII: Towards a self-reliant India: renewable energy manufacturing.

He said the government is promoting Make in India for renewable energy and is fully committed to making the industry Atma Nirbhar.

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted the concept of One Sun, One World, One Grid and India is leading the international renewable community.

He added that renewable energy is the way forward and along with environmental benefits, renewable energy is good for the nation economically.