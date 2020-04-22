Indian Railways starts providing 10000 water bottles per day to Delhi Police

From 16th of this month, Railways along with IRCTC, RPF and Zonal Railways have distributed 50,000 water bottles in New Delhi.

These policemen are performing their duties round the clock to not only to ensure that lock down is implemented but also accompany doctors and paramedics in various locations under challenging circumstances.

Indian Railways is also providing hot cooked meals to needy people during the lockdown.

Distribution of free hot cooked meals by Indian Railways has crossed the two million mark.

