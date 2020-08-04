Indian Railways revises its Freight Policy during Unlock 3.0

Railways Ministry said, more relaxations have been provided to the customers by slew of incentives. These incentives are expected to boost the economy.

The Ministry said, Railways is on a mission mode to boost freight traffic. Inspite of Covid related challenges, Railways has already overtaken freight loading figures of the same period last year.

The Ministry said, these new policy measures will further boost the incentives for all freight customers to transport their goods through Railways.

Stabling Charge will not be levied on container traffic till 31st October. Terminal Charge will not be levied on traffic booked from alternate goods sheds, instead of identified busy goods shed.

A concession of 40 per cent is given for loading in open wagons covered with Tarpaulin.