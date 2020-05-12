Indian Railways makes downloading Aarogya Setu app mandatory as some trains resume services

“Indian Railways is going to start few passenger train services. It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones, before commencing their journey,” a tweet by the railway ministry said.

Passengers, who do not have the app installed on their mobile phones, might be asked to do so after their arrival at the station.

The Aarogya Setu app has been installed on 9.8 crore smartphones so far and is used by the government for contact-tracing and disseminating medical advisories to users in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The MHA has also said installing the mobile app will be a must for those living in the COVID-19 containment zones.