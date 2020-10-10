Indian Railways joins the public movement (Jan Andolan) against COVID 19 in a big way

Indian Railways has joined the public movement (Jan Andolan) in a big way against COVID 19 inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri NarendraModi. After the inauguration of this public movement, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri PiyushGoyal administered COVID pledge to Railway Officers and Staff connected through Video Conferencing. General Managers of Zonal Railways, Divisional Railway Managers, CMDs of PSUs and senior railway officers were connected in this event.

Chairman, Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav has instructed all the officers and staff to come forward and participate aggressively in this nationwide public movement. He directed the Zonal and Divisional officers to engage with common people near their establishments/stations with an objective to encourage awareness regarding COVID protocol. He also stressed that all railway employees should be informed and educated about dos and donts to defeat this pandemic. It is also conveyed to GMs/ DRMs/CMDs of PSUs to display banners/posters at Railway stations, Railway premises, trains and other Railway establishments. Dissemination of information related to COVID should be done through social media channels.

On first day of the Public Campaign (Jan Andolan), 5,41,087 Railway employees takes pledge across Zones, Divisions and PSUs. Banners/Posters have been surmounted on 2452 Railway stations across Indian Railways, 273 trains and 847 office buildings of Railways across the country. An audio jingle to raise awareness against COVID 19 was played through Public Announcement system in 2060 Railway stations, 95 trains and 138 Railway establishments.