Indian Railways increase ARP for 15 special trains to 30 days

Now one can get tickets only one month in advance. These trains will not have immediate booking. RAC / waiting list tickets will be issued for this. Those whose ticket will remain in the waiting list, they will not be allowed to travel.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director (I&P) of Railways said that with the help of computerized PRS (PRS) counters including post offices, Passenger Ticket Facilitation Center (YTSK) etc. as well as IRCTC certified agents and Common Service Centers (CSC) Booking can be done online. This change will be applicable on booking tickets on 24 May, on which the journey can be started from 31 May.

Railways had started 15 pairs of special Rajdhani Special trains from May 12. Initially 15 pairs of trains were run for selected cities of the country. These trains were from New Delhi railway station to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. The special Rajdhani Express trains were only till 22 May.