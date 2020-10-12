Indian Private Sector to be a co-traveller in India’s Space Journey: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is all set to open its facilities for the private sector.

Referring to some of the path-breaking historic reforms in the Department of Space under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, possibly for the first time in the history of Independent India, future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel etc. will be open for the private sector. This, he said, is also a part of the Modi government’s “AtmaNirbhar” roadmap towards self-reliant India, which envisages the initiative to boost private sector participation in Space activities.

Elaborating further, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India’s Space Sector journey. He said, private companies will be provided a level playing field in satellite launches and space based activities.

The new reforms, said Dr Jitendra Singh, will seek to shift the Space related activities in the country from “Supply Based Model” to a “Demand Based Model”. With the creation of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), there will be a mechanism in place and the private sector will be allowed to use ISRO’s facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that a Web link has been provided for private industries to submit their applications. Applications received from industries and Start-ups are to be processed by a high level committee, he added.