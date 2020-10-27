Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by LS Speaker to attend VIth BRICS Parliamentary Forum | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Speakers and members of five BRICS Parliaments namely Brazil, Russian Federation, India, China and South Africa will participate in the Forum. An Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Om Birla, Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and consisting of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP, Lok Sabha will attend the Forum. Smt. Snehlata vastava, Secretary General, Lok Sabha will also attend the above event.

The theme of the Forum is BRICS partnership in the interest of global stability, general safety and innovative growth: Parliamentary dimension. During the meeting, in the backdrop of the COVID-19, the Forum will have discussions on a wide range of cross-cutting issues related to the following subjects:

Improvement in the quality of life of people of BRICS countries: Parliamentary dimension.

Preparation of legislative initiatives in the area of public health care, social protection of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, economic rehabilitation in the post-COVID period including the support measures to MSMEs and the development of distant regions.

Development of the future Parliamentary cooperation among BRICS countries.

The Meetings of the Forum are usually organized on the sidelines of the Statutory Assemblies of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU). The first meeting of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum was held in Moscow under the Chairmanship of Parliament of Russian Federation in 2015. Indian Parliament was the Chair of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in the year 2016 and had organized the meeting of the Forum during the 135th IPU Assembly held in October, 2016 in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting was chaired by Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, the then Speaker of Lok Sabha and was attended by Speakers/Presiding officers of member countries viz. Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

A Meeting of BRICS Women Parliamentarians’ Forum was also organized at Jaipur, India in August 2016 on the theme ‘Women Parliamentarians: Enablers for Achieving SDGs’. The Jaipur Declaration was also adopted at the end of the event.

BRICS Parliamentary Forum has emerged as an effective platform to facilitate inter-parliamentary dialogue and Parliamentary Diplomacy among the Parliaments of BRICS countries with a view to strengthening the role of Parliaments on a range of contemporary global issues.