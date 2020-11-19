Indian para cyclists join hands with Aditya Mehta Foundation to scout talents and raise awareness of para sports

The ride, a brain-child of the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) and supported by Border Security Force (BSF), took off from Nishant Bagh, Srinagar on Thursday. Rakesh Asthana, Director General BSF flagged off the ride. The journey will end at Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari on December 29.

The Infinity ride aims to discover budding para sporting talent across the country and nurture and prepare them to compete at the highest levels and represent India at the global stage. The Aditya Mehta Foundation has been relentlessly working with people with disability since its inception in 2013 and now powered with Asia’s first Infinity Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre which was established last year in Hyderabad.

The 2020 edition will be covering 34 cities in 41 days.

The Infinity ride, which is in its sixth year, will be covering 3801 km long route comprising treacherous mountain terrains as they embark on this strenuous and challenging journey.

The foundation has 200 beneficiaries who have been given prosthetic limbs and customised adaptive devised for sports activities so far.

The AMF backed athletes have also won 90 international medals so far in various para sports and tournaments. The foundation also has successfully touched the lives of more than 1000 injured jawans and civilians, who have not only been rehabilitated but also motivated to excel as Indian athletes to win laurels for the country.