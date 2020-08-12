Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris named US Vice Presidential candidate for Democratic party

Kamala Harris is currently the US Senator from California. Former US President Barack Obama has often described her as a trailblazer. If elected, Kamala Harris would be the first ever woman to be the Vice President of the United States and the first ever Indian-American and African Vice President of the country.

Daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris has known many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco – the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

She was also the first female African-American and Indian-origin to become California’s attorney general. Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer.

Leading Indian-American groups across the US have lauded the selection of Kamala Harris as the Vice Presidential candidate, saying it was a moment of pride and celebration for the entire community in America.