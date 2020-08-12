Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris named US Vice Presidential candidate for Democratic party

Wednesday , August 12 2020
Kamala Harris is currently the US Senator from California. Former US President Barack Obama has often described her as a trailblazer. If elected, Kamala Harris would be the first ever woman to be the Vice President of the United States and the first ever Indian-American and African Vice President of the country.

Daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris has known many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco  – the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

She was also the first female African-American and Indian-origin to become California’s attorney general. Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer.

Leading Indian-American groups across the US have lauded the selection of Kamala Harris as the Vice Presidential candidate, saying it was a moment of pride and celebration for the entire community in America.

