Indian Navy supports fight against Covid-19 in Port Blair 

NAS Utkrosh organised food distribution camp for 155 labourers working for the infrastructural development of the Air Station. The labourers are presently staying in the vicinity of the Air Station.

A team from MO(PBR) visited the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and distributed cooked meals and dry provisions for the children and staff.

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram is a non profit organization providing food and shelter to adivasi children. The organization has a unit operating at Port Blair housing around 38 children.

The organization also provides lodging facility to poor adivasi families visiting Port Blair for medical treatment.

The team also sensitised the children and staff about the COVID-19 and the precautions to be exercised during lockdown to avoid spread of the pandemic.