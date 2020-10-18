Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Navy Maritime Exercise SLINEX-20 off Trincomalee from 19th to 21st October  | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Navy Maritime Exercise SLINEX-20 off Trincomalee from 19th to 21st October

The Sri Lanka Navy will be represented by SLN Ships ‘Sayura’ (Offshore Patrol Vessel) and ‘Gajabahu’ (Training Ship) led by Rear Admiral Bandara Jayathilaka, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Sri Lanka Navy.

Indigenously built ASW corvettes ‘Kamorta’ and ‘Kiltan’ under the command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, ‘Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet’, will represent the Indian Navy.

In addition, Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak helicopter embarked onboard in ships, and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will also be participating.

The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off Visakhapatnam in September 2019.

SLINEX-20 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies.

In addition, the exercise will also showcase capabilities of our indigenously constructed naval ships and aircraft.

Surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firing, seamanship evolutions, manoeuvres and cross deck flying operations are planned during the exercise, which will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already established between the two friendly navies.

The exercise is being conducted in a non-contact ‘at-sea-only’ format in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.