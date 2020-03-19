Indian Navy sets up Quarantine Camp at Vishakhapatnam

The Quarantine Camp is fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel with all suitable facilities and other arrangements.

The evacuated personnel in the camp will be closely monitored to ensure social distancing and under medical supervision in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India by a team of naval personnel and medical professionals of ENC.

As a precautionary measure, the evacuated persons would be kept under quarantine for a period of fourteen days. ENC is proactively coordinating with the health officials from state and district administration to ensure adequate preventive care is provided to all evacuated personnel and to prevent the spread of the virus.