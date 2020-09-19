Indian Navy aircraft carrier ‘Viraat’ to begin last journey today

The vessel had served the Indian Navy for 30 years before being decommissioned in 2017. There were attempts to convert ‘Viraat’ into a museum or a restaurant, but none of the plans materialised. The aircraft carrier will be towed by the high capacity tugs owned by Shree Ram Group, the company that has won the bid to dismantle the ship. The journey will be completed in two days.
