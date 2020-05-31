Indian medical team reaches Comoros to provide assistance in fight against Covid-19

In addition, a 14-member specialist medical team comprising Indian Navy doctors and paramedics is also embarked onboard this ship to work alongside their counterparts in Comoros, and together render assistance for Covid-19 and dengue fever.

The medical team comprises specialists including Medical and Community specialists, and a Pathologist.

An official ceremony for handing over the medicines from the Government of India to Government of Comoros was held today.

The ceremony was attended by Loub Yacout Zaidou, Minister of Health, Solidarity, Social Protection and Gender Promotion of Comoros.

The Indian side was represented by Commander Mukesh Tayal, Commanding Officer Indian Naval Ship Kesari, and Consul of India in Comoros Saguir Sam.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.