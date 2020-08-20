Indian markets open for Bangladesh with Duty Free Quota Free Access for 100 % tariff lines except Alcohol and Tobacco: High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das

Highlighting the growing export from Bangladesh she said that Bangladesh exports registered a significant growth of over 42 percent in the Financial Year 2018-19.

Speaking at a webinar on Connectivity for Growth, Prosperity and Development in Dhaka on Thursday, Riva Ganguly Das said that connectivity has been an important focus of the mutually beneficial relation between India and Bangladesh.

She further said that the joint study for a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries is likely to be completed this year.

Expressing happiness at the increasing consultative dialogue between the business community, Chambers and think tanks High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said that it will further facilitate quick recovery and allow them to explore new business opportunities.

Chief Guest at the Webinar Bangladesh Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi spoke of the special and very close relations between the two countries.

President, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim urged that the connectivity between India and Bangladesh should look beyond bilateral trade to include global trade and value chains.

The webinar was organised by the High Commission of India, Dhaka in collaboration with India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI).

According to a press release issued by the High Commission of India more than 150 industry leaders attended the webinar.