

If you want to get a job in IIT Delhi then there is good news for you. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi).

Post Details: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has sought online applications for the recruitment of seven posts of Project Assistant.

Eligibility: To apply for these posts of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi), you must have a graduation degree from a recognized institute.

Pay Scale: 21700 – 50000 rupees per month.

Date of application: 1 February 2021

Official Website: https://ird.iitd.ac.in/

How to apply: Interested candidates go through the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) and read the notification thoroughly. After that complete the application process through online as per your ability.

Application fee: There are no fees to apply for these posts. See the notice for more information.

The post Indian Institute of Technology Delhi vacancy : graduate apply, salary 50000 first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







